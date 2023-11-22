Dr Reddy's, Glenmark, Zydus Recall Products In U.S. Due To Manufacturing Issues

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Glenmark Pharma and Zydus are recalling products in the US market for manufacturing issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In its latest enforcement report, the U.S. health regulator said Princeton-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Inc, a unit of the Hyderabad-based drug firm, is recalling 1,656 bottles of Montelukast sodium tablets.

The product is indicated to prevent wheezing, breathing difficulty, chest tightness, and coughing caused by asthma in adults.

As per the USFDA, the company is recalling the affected lot due to 'the presence of foreign tablets and capsules.'

A foreign tablet was found in a bottle of Montelukast sodium tablets, USP 10mg, identified as metoprolol 25 mg, it added.

The company initiated the Class II voluntary recall on Oct. 13 this year.

The USFDA noted that Mahwah-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA, a unit of Mumbai-based Glenmark Pharma, is recalling 5,856 bottles of Deferasirox tablets for oral suspension.

The product is used to treat hemochromatosis, or iron overload in the blood.

The company is recalling the affected lot due to 'failed dissolution specifications,' the USFDA noted.

The company initiated the Class II recall on Oct. 20 this year.