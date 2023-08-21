Dr Reddy's Downgraded To 'Sell' By Antique Broking On Competition, Revenue Risk

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. has been downgraded to a 'sell' rating from a 'hold' by Antique Stock Broking Ltd., due to challenges in core business growth.

Competition in base business from H2 FY24 and lack of large-value product launch pipeline are the key reasons for the downgrade, it said.

However, the brokerage has not changed its target price, which is Rs 4,658 apiece, implying a downside of around 21% from the closing price on Aug. 20.

"We believe the current stock price has largely priced in the forthcoming opportunities in the U.S.," an Aug. 21 report said.

Key highlights:

Company's growth for Q1 FY24 was largely driven by gRevlimid.

As per assumptions, core margins (excluding gRevlimid) were at ~21%.

Expect four key products in North America viz. gVascepa, gCiprodex, gLexiscan, and gSuboxone, to contribute ~$120–150 million in FY24, accounting for ~12%–15% of core North America revenue.

Base business revenue at risk; expect incremental competition for these products from H2 FY24.

Apotex Inc. is likely to launch gCiprodex and gSuboxone, whereas Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. is expected to launch gVascepa in H2 FY24.

Amongst its recent launches, there is incremental competition in gLexiscan, with Apotex gaining significant market share.

For gRemodulin, company's market share ramp-up is sluggish and remains at low single digits post six months of launch.

Two U.S. events point to insignificant gains to company's North America revenue: With respect to large value injectable and oral solid dosage products, out of over 100 products listed under shortage by U.S. FDA, company has just five products with low estimated market value. The disruption from Pfizer’s Rocky Mount facility is unlikely to benefit, as Dr Reddy's has only two products out of the 12 critical products listed by Pfizer.

On the pipeline front, brokerage doesn't expect company to launch any large-value products that could offset competition to its key base business products.

Dr Reddy's remains a filer of highly competitive products like Sprycel, Entresto, Brilinta, and Dexilant.

Given the intense competition and elevated price erosion in the U.S., coupled with the lack of key prospective launches, expects core business Ebidta margin to likely peak near 22%–23%.

Valued the company at 19 times on FY25 EPS.

Shares of Dr. Reddy's were up 0.06% at Rs 5,875.75 apiece, compared to 0.05% rise in the Sensex at 10:06 a.m. on Monday.

Of the 41 analysts tracking the company, 19 have a buy rating on the stock, nine recommend hold and 13 suggest sell, according to Bloomberg data. The average of the 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 7%.