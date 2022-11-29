Dr Lal Pathlabs To Thyrocare No Longer Have A Covid Windfall. Analysts Aren't Worried.

Rathi does not view online players as a major threat given ''the industry is under-penetrated and prescription-driven".

Khemka, too, had in the past, noted that brand name and doctor-diagnostic service provider relationships are significant and that the patient might continue to choose the lab recommended by the doctor.

Rathi said timely collection and delivery are important. "While online players may take an average of 16-18 hours to deliver a report, established diagnostic players take around eight to ten hours."

The competitive impact of these online players on established companies' growth is temporary, he said. "So far, there is no long-term structural growth story for online players. Also, they are relatively quite small in size and therefore their growth rate would not even be comparable.''

Also, most of the switch in terms of traffic happens in the preventive or wellness space where discounted packages may be used to lure customers.

However, wellness makes up for merely 10-15% of the diagnostic industry, Rathi told BQ Prime. "For the remaining 85% of the pie, online players are finding it difficult to convert customers as trust and quality are the pillars of the industry." Just pricing is not sufficient to make customers switch, he said.

The per patient annual outgo is not big enough to prompt customers to switch. He cited the example of Dr Lal Pathlabs where the average testing cost of a patient a year is in the range of Rs 600-900.

According to Khemka, there is also no data to suggest the newer brick-and-mortar chains would be too disruptive. With almost 85%-90% of the market unorganised, he expects the new competition will more likely disrupt the unorganised sector and the large organised chains.

''Even if there were to be a potential disruption due to online players, it is highly improbable to be significant in next five years," he said.