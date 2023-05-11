ADVERTISEMENT
Dr Lal PathLabs Q4 Results: Profit Fell, Misses Estimates
The company's fourth-quarter net profit fell 8% YoY to Rs 57 crore, missing consensus estimate of Rs 63 crore.
Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd.’s fourth-quarter profit fell, missing estimates.The diagnostic and healthcare testing services provider’s net profit fell 8% year-on-year to Rs 57 crore in the three months ended March, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 63 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.Sequentially, profit was up 7%.
Q4 FY23 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue rose 1% to Rs 491 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 516 crore).
Ebitda was down 5% to Rs 116 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 125 crore).
Margin contracted to 23.5% from 24.9% a year ago. (Bloomberg estimate: 24.2%).
Shares of Dr Lal PathLabs declined 1.72% after the earnings announcement, compared with a 0.18% gain in the benchmark Sensex as of 2:20 p.m. on Thursday.
