ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Dr Lal PathLabs Q3 Results: Profit Fell, Misses Estimates
Dr Lal PathLabs' third-quarter net profit rose 8% year-on-year to Rs 53 crore.
ADVERTISEMENT
Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd.’s third-quarter profit fell, missing estimates.The diagnostic and healthcare testing services provider’s net profit fell 8% year-on-year to Rs 53 crore in the three months ended December, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 67-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.Sequentially, profit was down 26%.
Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd.’s third-quarter profit fell, missing estimates.
The diagnostic and healthcare testing services provider’s net profit fell 8% year-on-year to Rs 53 crore in the three months ended December, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 67-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Sequentially, profit was down 26%.
Q3 FY23 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue fell 2% to Rs 489 crore, compared with the Rs 516-crore estimate.
Ebitda was up 4% to Rs 113 crore, against the Rs 127-crore forecast.
Margin contracted to 23.1% from 22% a year ago. Analysts had projected it at 24.7%.
Shares of Dr Lal PathLabs fell 1.48% post the earnings announcement, compared with a 0.28% gain in the benchmark Sensex at 2:25 p.m. on Thursday.
ADVERTISEMENT