Dr Lal PathLabs Q1 Results: Profit Rises 43%, Beats Estimates
Dr Lal PathLabs' Q1 revenue rose 8% to Rs 541 crore as against an estimate of Rs 548 crore.
Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd.’s first-quarter profit surged, beating analysts' estimates.
The diagnostic and healthcare testing services provider’s net profit jumped 43% year-on-year to Rs 83 crore in the quarter ended June, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 73 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Sequentially, profit was up by 46%.
Dr Lal PathLabs Q1 FY24 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue rose 8% to Rs 541 crore as against an estimate of Rs 548 crore.
Ebitda was up 24% to Rs 146 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 135 crore.
Margin expanded to 27% from 23.4% a year ago. Analysts had forecast it at 24.7%.
Shares of Dr Lal PathLabs gained 2.48% after the results were announced, compared with a 0.76% decline in the benchmark Sensex as of 2:36 p.m. on Thursday.