DPIIT Seeks Ministries' Views On Draft National Retail Trade Policy
The DPIIT has sought views of 16 departments and ministries on its draft national retail trade policy, an official said.
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has sought views of 16 departments and ministries on its draft national retail trade policy, an official said.
After getting comments of all the departments and ministries, DPIIT would seek approval of the Union Cabinet on the policy, the official added.
The policy would focus on formulating strategies to provide a globally competitive and sustainable environment for overall development of retail trade through targeted efforts.
The objectives of the policy include ensuring easy and quick access to affordable credit, facilitating modernization and digitization of retail trade by promoting modern technology and superior infrastructural support.
It would also aid the development of physical infrastructure across the distribution chain, promote skill development and improve labour productivity, along with providing an effective consultative and grievance redressal mechanism for the sector.
India is the world's fifth-largest global destination in the retail space. According to a report of CII-Kearney on retail, a cohesive national retail policy can help generate 30 lakh more jobs by 2024.
The report was released in November 2020.
The retail industry is likely to see 10% annual growth to reach about $2 trillion by 2032, according to a BCG-RAI report.