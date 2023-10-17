DP World Inks Pact With JNPA For Vadhavan Port

DP World Nhava Sheva CEO Jibu K Itty said, "We are excited to partner with JNPA in exploring trade opportunities that can be unlocked by developing Vadhvan port along the west coast of the country. We believe that the proposed location has the requisite features to transform Vadhvan into a great port that can bring incremental prosperity to the region". DP World currently operates five container terminals in India – two in Nhava Sheva, one each in Mundra, Cochin and Chennai – with a combined capacity of approximately six million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units).