DP World, Deendayal Port Authority To Develop Rs 4,243 Crore Cargo Terminal In Gujarat

In his address, Sulayem said, "India represents a significant landscape for opportunity. The signing of this concession agreement marks another milestone in our collective efforts with the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund to leverage DP World's expertise in logistics infrastructure and local knowledge to further strengthen India's supply chain to support the growth of trade and industry."

DP World currently operates five container terminals in India – two in Mumbai, one each in Mundra, Cochin and Chennai – with a combined capacity of approximately six million TEUs. With the addition of Tuna Tekra, DP World will have a combined capacity of 8.19 million TEUs.