Dow Teeters On Brink Of Historic Winning Streak As Markets Await Fed
The Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates and subsequent comments from Chairman Jerome Powell at his press conference Wednesday afternoon will likely determine if the Dow Jones Industrial Average makes history.
(Bloomberg) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped higher Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments spurred hopes that the bank’s tightening cycle is nearing an end, pushing the gauge close to making history.
The blue-chip index lurched to a session high as Powell spoke, rising as much as 0.6% after spending most of the trading day fluctuating between small losses and gains. A record winning streak is at stake. If the Down closes in the green, that would mark 13 straight winning sessions, something that hasn’t happened in nearly four decades.
The last and the only time the Dow rose for 13 straight trading sessions was in January 1987, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, The index has now risen 5.5% since July 7 close, compared with the S&P 500 Index’s 4% rise and Nasdaq 100 Index’s 3.3% advance over the same time.
“At this point, whether the streak ties the post-WWII record of 13 trading days rests in the hands Powell and what kind of tone he takes in today’s post-meeting press conference,” the Bespoke Investment Group said in a note to clients ahead of the meeting.
So far Wednesday, the biggest boost to the index is coming from aerospace company Boeing Co., whose cash generation in the second quarter far exceeded expectations. The stock was the Dow’s biggest percentage gainer, more than offsetting the drag from Microsoft Corp., which sank after it posted tepid quarterly sales growth and forecast a continued slowdown in its Azure cloud-services business.
Despite what happens after Powell concludes his speech, the Dow’s recent rally shows that investors are steadily gaining confidence in the economy and are looking beyond the safety of mega-cap technology stocks. Beyond some unexpected shock from the Fed, there are enough signs to suggest the strength in the index can continue.
That’s good news for the broader equity market. The “old-economy” index, along with the Dow Jones Transportation Average, forms the basis of the Dow Theory, which posits that any gains in industrials must be confirmed by transportation stocks, and vice versa, in order to be sustained. That combination it’s flashing a bright green sign to investors right now.
When both are “trending in the same direction, that is the path of least resistance for the broader stock market,” said Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded “The Sevens Report” newsletter.
