Doval Meets Blinken, Trades Views On Global And Regional Issues

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington, U.S., during which they exchanged views on a wide range of global and regional issues and had discussions on deepening the bilateral strategic partnership.

Blinken, who had arrived from a trip to the Middle East, including Israel and Egypt, met Doval on Wednesday.

“The United States is expanding cooperation with India to address global challenges,” Blinken said in a tweet after the meeting.