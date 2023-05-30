Double Benefits Of Senior Citizen Savings Scheme—Higher Limit, High Interest

Senior citizens are always on the lookout for better returns with low risk that gives them a regular flow of income. There is an opportunity for them in this context in the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, where recent changes have made it more attractive.

The scheme gives senior citizens a chance to ensure that they are earning a higher rate of return and at the same time they will be able to deploy additional funds to this area.

This is why they need to ensure that their financial planning should include this route.