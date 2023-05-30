Double Benefits Of Senior Citizen Savings Scheme—Higher Limit, High Interest
Everything you need to know about the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme
Senior citizens are always on the lookout for better returns with low risk that gives them a regular flow of income. There is an opportunity for them in this context in the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, where recent changes have made it more attractive.
The scheme gives senior citizens a chance to ensure that they are earning a higher rate of return and at the same time they will be able to deploy additional funds to this area.
This is why they need to ensure that their financial planning should include this route.
Higher Limit
One of the distinguishing features of the SCSS is that there is a limit on the overall investment that can be made. Earlier, the limit on investment was Rs 15 lakh, but Budget 2023 increased the limit to Rs 30 lakh. The new limit is applicable from April 1, so senior citizens who are eligible to make investments in the scheme can use the higher limits now for their accounts.
In effect, this means that if the individual has already exhausted the earlier Rs 15 lakh limit than there is another Rs 15 lakh that they can now invest. For those who have not used up their full limit they can go upto Rs 30 lakh and deploy the funds in their portfolio.
Quarterly Interest
A significant feature of the SCSS is that the interest earned on the investment is paid out on a quarterly basis.
The interest is paid at the end of every three months. The time period is fixed, and the payment comes at the end of March, June, September, and December. The interest receipt as a payout is a feature that a lot of senior citizens would like, and the three-month interval suits a lot of them in terms of the cash flow.
In addition, the interest earned is also known, adding an element of certainty to the receipts.
Higher Interest
The good thing for the investors is that there is a higher amount that they will earn if they make their investment in the current quarter ended June 2023.
The interest rate on the SCSS has been raised to 8.2% for the April to June 2023 quarter, and this would be the rate that would be applicable if the investment is made in this period. The interest rate that is prevailing at the time of making the investment is the rate that is locked in, and hence this brings an element of certainty for the investor because they know exactly how much they are earning from the investment for the entire duration of the scheme.
Tax Benefits
There are also tax benefits from investment in the SCSS.
One is that the investment made would qualify as a deduction under Section 80C. The interest earned on the investment is taxable and there would also be a tax deduction at source for interest that exceeds Rs 50,000 in a year. However the interest that is earned would also qualify for a deduction under Section TTB upto Rs 50,000 per year so this is something that will enable them to use the deduction.
Overall the tax benefit are such that effective planning can help increase the yields in the portfolio of a senior citizen.
Strategy
The investor should adopt a strategy of ensuring that the maximum limit is used up under the SCSS. The interest rate here is quite high even when compared to the rate prevailing in fixed deposits. Those looking for stability over the next few years in the earnings can lock the interest rate for the next five years.
Once the Rs 30 lakh limit is used up in the SCSS then the other options like Post Office Monthly Income Scheme, Bank Fixed Deposits and Debt funds that are available can be considered for the additional amounts of investments
Arnav Pandya is Founder - Moneyeduschool
The views expressed here are those of the author, and do not necessarily represent the views of BQ Prime or its editorial team.