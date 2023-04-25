Don't Want Separate ONDC Platforms By Firms, Says Piyush Goyal

The government doesn't fully support the idea of companies creating their own open network for digital commerce-specific platforms, according to Union Minister Piyush Goyal. This comes less than a month after PhonePe Pvt. launched its Pincode app, built on top of ONDC.

"A few days ago, there was a company that had created an ONDC-specific platform. That’s exactly what we don’t want to happen," Goyal said while addressing an event in New Delhi.

"Be on ONDC through your main platform. I’ve been telling Koshy—referring to T. Koshy, chief executive officer, ONDC—to stop anybody that says we have built a special platform for ONDC. That’s not exactly what we intended ONDC for. In a way, that’s an unfair way to try and get the benefits of ONDC as a seller," he said.

Though Goyal didn't refer to any specific platform, PhonePe forayed into hyperlocal e-commerce via its Pincode app on April 4. The app has been launched as a separate consumer app by PhonePe and is built on top of ONDC. Axis Bank Ltd. is also reportedly set to launch its own app built on top of ONDC.

Goyal urged all e-commerce firms operating in India to come onboard the ONDC platform. "With the whole force of the government, I can tell you, we will be encouraging people to transact with those companies that are on ONDC and that are engaged in giving opportunities. So, I encourage e-commerce companies to come onboard so that you’re not left behind and it’s not too late for you to join the train. If you are left behind, the train may have gone far ahead, and we would not be able to onboard you," he said.

There could be a stage in the future where the ONDC "can look at excluding all those who don’t come up to a certain deadline, because at some stage, we will also have to cut off those who remain left behind," Goyal said.

"Don’t get carried away, Koshy; if someone says we’re building a platform for you, throw them out of the system," he said in reply to a question after his address.