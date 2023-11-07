Trump's Wealth Has Jumped $500 Million Since He Left The White House

The higher net worth comes as Trump’s businesses are proving resilient in the face of a gloomy real estate market. His move to Florida after leaving the White House coincided with a boom in the state that’s bolstered the finances of two of his best-known properties — Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach and the Doral resort in Miami — while revenues at the rest of his golf courses have surged more than 50% since 2019. And after selling his Washington hotel and paying down loans, Trump is sitting on more cash and less leverage than at any point in the past decade.