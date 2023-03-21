Domestic Tyre Industry Likely To See High Growth In FY24, Says JK Tyre CMD

The domestic tyre industry is expected to witness double-digit growth next fiscal with the automobile industry back in full swing, JK Tyre Chairman and Managing Director Raghupati Singhania said on Tuesday.

JK Tyre, which on Tuesday introduced a tyre brand—Levitas Ultra—to cater to the luxury car segment, is also expected to follow the industry growth path and report double-digit sales growth next financial year, he noted.

"Tyre industry had undergone a bit of a rough patch in the last couple of years back when the auto industry was in a bit of a slowdown due to Covid and all that... Now with the economic activity improving, the tyre industry is coming back on full swing," Singhania said.

He noted that demand remains strong across most segments of the domestic automobile industry.