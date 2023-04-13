Domestic Passenger Vehicles Wholesales Rise 4.7% To 2,92,030 Units In March

Domestic wholesales of passenger vehicles grew 4.7% in March to 2,92,030 units as compared to the same month last year, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers said on Thursday.

In March last year, wholesales of passenger vehicles were at 2,79,525 units.

Two-wheeler sales clocked 12,90,553 units in the domestic market last month, as compared to 11,98,825 units in the year-ago period, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers said.

Total vehicle wholesales last month stood at 16,37,048 units, as compared to 15,10,534 units a year ago, it added.

For the fiscal ended March 31, domestic wholesales of passenger vehicles were at 38,90,114 units, as compared to 30,69,523 units in the previous year.

Two-wheeler wholesales in FY23 were at 1,58,62,087 units, as against 1,35,70,008 units in FY22, SIAM said.

Total vehicle wholesales across categories were higher at 2,12,04,162 units in FY23, as against 1,76,17,606 units in FY22, SIAM said.