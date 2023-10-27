Domestic Inflows Helped Indices Hold Gains, Says ASK Hedge's Vaibhav Sanghavi

There is a direct correlation between interest rates and the strengthening of the dollar and foreign portfolio investment flows. Currently, both these factors are pitted against emerging market flows, according to Vaibhav Sanghavi, chief executive officer at ASK Hedge Solutions.

Emerging markets are currently not in good shape and this unfavourable situation has led to significant amount of outflows from these markets, he told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah. India constitutes approximately 14-15% of the overall basket, he said.

"Domestic inflow in India has been very resilient, strong and thereby, actually helped the overall indices to not give away those kind of gains and to also decrease the overall volatility," Sanghavi said.

"The large-cap is much better poised than the mid- and small-cap (space), but the larger flows we are seeing is going towards the broader market."