Domestic Aviation Sector Outlook Stable; Losses To Reduce Next Fiscal: ICRA

"The industry is estimated to report a net loss of Rs 110-130 billion in FY2023 due to elevated ATF prices twined with the depreciation of the INR against the USD. However, the same is much lower than the net loss of Rs 235 billion in FY2022 and Icra's earlier estimated net loss of Rs 150-170 billion in FY2023, primarily driven by the improved ability of the airlines to shore up their yields without impacting the demand."