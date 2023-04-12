Air Passenger Traffic Jumps 60% As Aviation Industry Rebounds In FY23

The domestic aviation industry continues to witness recovery, with air passenger traffic logging around 60% growth at 13.60 crore in fiscal 2023, ICRA said on Wednesday.

Despite this, domestic air passenger traffic remained around 4% below the pre-pandemic (FY20) volume of 14.15 crore, the credit rating agency said.

The Indian carriers had flown a total of 8.52 crore passengers on local routes in the year ended March 2022, according to ICRA.

Domestic passenger traffic stood at 1.30 crore in March this year, a growth of around 22% from the March 2022 volume of 1.06 crore, said Suprio Banerjee, Vice President, ICRA.

In fiscal 2023, the overall airlines' capacity deployment was higher by 38% as compared to fiscal 2022, he said.

The airlines' capacity deployment last month was higher by 14% year-on-year and around 7% more than the pre-covid level of March 2019, ICRA said.

The domestic passenger load factor of the airline industry, according to ICRA, is estimated at 89% in March 2023, compared to 82% in the year-ago period and 87% in March 2019 (pre-Covid-19 levels).

Despite a healthy recovery in passenger traffic, the domestic aviation industry continues to face challenges on account of elevated aviation turbine fuel prices and the depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar, both of which have a major bearing on the airlines' cost structure, it added.

The airlines' efforts to ensure fare hikes proportionate to their input cost increases will be key to expanding their profitability margins, Banerjee added.