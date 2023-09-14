BQPrimeBusiness NewsDomestic Air Traffic Rises 22.8% To 1.24 Crore In August: DGCA
Domestic Air Traffic Rises 22.8% To 1.24 Crore In August: DGCA

Domestic air passenger traffic rose 22.81% to 1.24 crore in August this year as against 1.01 crore in the year-ago period, according to Directorate General of Civil Aviation data released on Thursday.

14 Sep 2023, 10:02 PM IST
Budget carrier IndiGo flew 78.67 lakh passengers and accounted for 63.3% of the total domestic passenger volume during the month, the DGCA said.

Air India, now owned by the Tata Group, and its wholly-owned subsidiary AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India), transported 12.12 lakh and 9.78 lakh passengers, respectively, during August, DGCA said.

During the month, Air India's market share was 9.8% while that of AIX Connect was 7.1%.

Vistara -- a 51:49 joint venture airline between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines that and is in the process of getting merged with Air India -- flew 12.17 lakh passengers with a market share of 9.8%, DGCA said.

The three airlines -- Air India, Vistara and AirAsia India -- together flew a total of 33.07 lakh passengers in the previous month.

Vistara also recorded the highest load factor at 91.3% among all domestic airlines during the previous month.

With 89% of its flights arriving and departing as per schedule to and from four key airports -- Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru -- IndiGo had the highest on-time performance during the previous month.

