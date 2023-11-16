BQPrimeBusiness NewsDomestic Air Traffic Rises 11% In October Amid Festive Season
Domestic Air Traffic Rises 11% In October Amid Festive Season

IndiGo was the most punctual airline in the month, with 88.5% on-time performance.

16 Nov 2023, 09:54 PM IST
(Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Domestic air passenger traffic soared in October as travel demand sustained amid the festive season.

Air traffic gained 11% year-on-year to 1.26 crore, according to data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The increase in traffic comes on a higher base than last year, when festivals such as Dusshera and Diwali boosted travel demand.

IndiGo, operated by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., continued to dominate the Indian skies with a 62.6% market share.

The Tata Group-owned airlines had a combined market share of 26.8%, up 30 basis points from the previous month.

Air India led the pack with 10.5% market share, while full-service carrier Vistara and Air India Express (erstwhile AirAsia India) cornered 9.7% and 6.6% market share, respectively.

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd. improved its market share to 5.5% in October, while Akasa Air remained at 4.2% as compared with the previous month.

IndiGo was the most punctual airline in the month, with an 88.5% on-time performance. Akasa Air was in second spot, with an 83.9% on-time performance, followed by Air India Express, Vistara, Air India and SpiceJet.

