Dollar Surge Is Bringing 'Pseudo Tightening' To Southeast Asia

The rate differential between benchmarks from Southeast Asia and the US has continued to widen as central banks in Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia paused rate increases in the first half of the year. Malaysia’s benchmark rate is now at a 250-basis point discount to the upper bound of the Fed fund rate, which is a record gap. It is also 2.3 standard deviations below the five-year rate differential. The same gauge for Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand stands at -2.2, -1.8 and -1.7, respectively.