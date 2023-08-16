Dollar Shortage Forces Factories To Halt Production In Pakistan

Pakistan’s rupee has stabilized in recent months after a devaluation in January and a selloff in May that left it with a loss of about 20% for this year, while foreign reserves have doubled to $8 billion since the IMF bailout. But pressure remains as the nation’s financing requirements remain elevated with Standard Chartered Plc and Natixis SA predicting the rupee, which traded at 288 per dollar on Tuesday, will weaken to a record-low of 300 by the end of the year.