Dollar Industries Aims To Boost Online Sales Even As It Expands Offline Reach

Dollar Industries Ltd. is focusing on scaling up the share of e-commerce in its sales even as the maker of underwear expands its brick-and-mortar retail footprint.

E-commerce represents only 2–3% of the company's total turnover, Managing Director Vinod Gupta told BQ Prime in an interview. The company's first target is 5%

The company will also look to acquire more shelf space in retail stores to compete with smaller regional players and other brands. Dollar Industries plans to increase reach from 1.25 lakh retail stores to 4 lakh in the next two to three years.

Already implemented in six states, that initiative has helped double their contribution to its domestic sales rose to 19%. The management expects to add 140 distributors in the ongoing financial year 2024 alone.

The athleisure segment is also making a significant contribution to the company’s revenue, according to Gupta, with a 13% contribution in FY23 and an expected growth of 35–40%. Dollar Industries is targeting to the share of this category at least 30%.

The company is currently short on material for this line as it sold the majority of the stock in the ongoing first quarter of the financial year itself, he said.

Dollar Industries has a 15% market share in India's fragmented hosiery sector with organised, unorganised, and regional players.

