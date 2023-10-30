Fed, Geopolitics Threaten Dollar’s Seasonal Year-End Slump

“Real rate spreads are, relative to the last five years, favoring the dollar a lot more this time around so you already have the page set for dollar bears to be somewhat weaker in the knees,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank Ltd. in Singapore. “Clearly the elephant in the room is we’ve got unprecedented policy tightening that’s come through,” and then “you’ve got geopolitics thrown into the mix.”