Do Not Introduce PLI For Small Firm-Dominated Products: GTRI To Government

The government should not extend fiscal support under the production-linked incentive scheme to small firm-dominated products like leather shoes and handicrafts as the move may shift business away from those enterprises, think tank GTRI said in a report on Monday.

The Global Trade Research Initiative said small firms need assistance like access to technology and low-cost finance, not PLI.

It also said PLI for industries like food processing or auto, where many domestic manufacturers make similar products, introduces competitive distortion by giving money to a few firms.

"PLI money at the rate of 4–6% of incremental sales could increase profit margins by 30–40%, giving a considerable price advantage over others," GTRI Co-Founder Ajay Srivastava said.

He said non-PLI recipients suffer for no fault, and the scheme should avoid incentivizing such sectors.

He added that it should focus only on cutting-edge product groups where India has no manufacturing capabilities.

PLI was announced by the government in 2021 for 14 sectors such as auto, textiles, white goods, telecom, and pharma, with an outlay of about Rs 2 lakh crore. The aim is to create global champions and boost manufacturing, exports, and job creation.

There was consideration by the government to extend PLI incentives to sectors such as toys, bicycles, leather, and footwear.

Citing an example, the GTRI report said many smartphone makers disappeared in 2017 once GST abolished tax arbitrage, and most firms disappeared after the abolition of the merchandise exports from India scheme.

"One way of ensuring deep manufacturing is not to announce PLI on the final product but on critical parts and components," he said.

The report suggested the introduction of PLI for clean energy technology, incentivizing local production of components and not the final product; PLI for developing expertise in basic sciences, chemistry, metals, and electronics; and setting up industrial labs for reverse engineering.

It said that given the upcoming carbon border taxes by the EU and soon by other countries, India must invest in clean energy technologies.

"We must ensure that a firm (in the electronics sector) adds genuine value rather than benefiting from the high tariff walls and labour arbitrage," he said.

The PLI should provide rich incentives for producing raw materials and critical components such as printed circuit board assembly, memories, and chips. These constitute 60–80% of the cost of most electronic devices.

Further, it said the reverse engineering would help reduce the dependence on imported machinery and enhance production quality.

This initiative would allow India to replicate advanced machinery used in the textiles, mining, metalworking, and agriculture sectors, it added.