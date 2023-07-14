Do Not End Up Investing In Small-Cap Funds For The Wrong Reasons

The small-cap space is the centre of attraction for investors. There has been an explosion of investor interest in the small-cap fund space over the last few months. In June, the small-cap fund space saw a massive inflow of around Rs 5,470 crore, and this has been going higher as the interest balloons.

As an investor, if you are also thinking of investing in small-cap funds, it is important that it is done for the right reasons.

Here are some reasons that should not be the basis for investing in such funds: