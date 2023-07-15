DMart, Rallis India Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Avenue Supermarts Ltd., which runs the retail chain DMart, is set to report its results for the quarter-ended June on Saturday.

The company is likely to post a net profit of Rs 808.25 crore and revenue of Rs 11,923 crore year-on-year, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

Rallis India Ltd. will also report its first quarter earnings on July 15. Revenue is expected to be Rs 856.6 crore for the Tata Chemicals subsidiary while net profit could touch Rs 56.1 crore year-on-year, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.

SG Finserve Ltd., the MSME-focused finance company, will also report its results for the quarter-ended June on Saturday.