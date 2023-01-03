DMart Q3 Update: Revenue Rises 24.7%

Avenue Supermarts Ltd.’s revenue rose in the third quarter of the fiscal.

Standalone revenue for the operator of DMart retail chain rose 24.7% over the year earlier to Rs 11,304.58 crore in October-December, according to the company’s quarterly business update released on the bourses.

Sequentially, it rose 6.3% from Rs 10,638.33 crore.

Compared to pre-Covid levels or Q3 FY20, the revenue of the company rose 67% during the festive quarter.