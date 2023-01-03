ADVERTISEMENT
DMart Q3 Update: Revenue Rises 24.7%

DMart added four stores in Q3 FY23, taking its total store count to 306.
Avenue Supermarts Ltd.’s revenue rose in the third quarter of the fiscal.

Standalone revenue for the operator of DMart retail chain rose 24.7% over the year earlier to Rs 11,304.58 crore in October-December, according to the company’s quarterly business update released on the bourses.

Sequentially, it rose 6.3% from Rs 10,638.33 crore.

Compared to pre-Covid levels or Q3 FY20, the revenue of the company rose 67% during the festive quarter.

Shares of Avenue Supermarts closed 0.38% lower on Tuesday as compared with the benchmark Nifty 50's 0.19% gain.

