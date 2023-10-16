DMart Q2 Results Review: Analysts See Growth Potential Led By Festive Season

Most brokerages raised the target price for Avenue Supermarts Ltd., even after the operator of the DMart hypermarket chain missed Q2 earnings estimates.

Analysts are hopeful that moderating inflation and the onset of the festive season may help in reviving discretionary demand and, consequently, improve DMart's same-store sales growth trend in the coming quarters.

The second quarter performance was "unimpressive" due to the lower contribution of the high-margin general merchandise and apparel segment, according to ICICI Securities Ltd. Yet, the retailer's revenue growth was strong, with back-of-store adds and high single-digit same-store sales growth, analysts said. For the first half of the ongoing fiscal, the company's same-store sales growth stood at 8.6%.

Avenue Supermarts Q2 FY24 Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

Net profit fell 9% to Rs 623.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 746.3 crore).

Revenue rose 19% to Rs 12,624.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 12,486.2 crore).

Operating profit up 13% at Rs 1004.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1094.3 crore).

Margin narrowed to 8% against 8.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 8.8%).

Shares of Avenue Supermarts fell over 4% before paring loss to trade 2.19% lower as of 11:32 a.m., compared with a 0.02% decline in S&P BSE Sensex.

Of the 24 analysts tracking the company, 10 have a ‘buy’ rating, six suggest a ‘hold’ and eight recommend a ‘sell’, according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 4.23%.