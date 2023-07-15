DMart Q1 Results: Profit Misses Estimates, Margin Contracts On Higher Expenses

Avenue Supermarts Ltd.'s first-quarter profit rose but missed estimates as the DMart chain operator's margin contracted on account of higher costs and weak demand in the discretionary category.

Consolidated net profit of billionaire Radhakishan Damani-led company increased 2% over the previous year to Rs 658.8 crore in the three months to June, according to its stock exchange filing. That compares with a consensus estimate of Rs 808.3 crore, according to analysts tracked by Bloomberg.