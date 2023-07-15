DMart Q1 Results: Profit Misses Estimates, Margin Contracts On Higher Expenses
Net profit of Radhakishan Damani-led company rose 2% over a year earlier to Rs 658.8 crore in Q1.
Avenue Supermarts Ltd.'s first-quarter profit rose but missed estimates as the DMart chain operator's margin contracted on account of higher costs and weak demand in the discretionary category.
Consolidated net profit of billionaire Radhakishan Damani-led company increased 2% over the previous year to Rs 658.8 crore in the three months to June, according to its stock exchange filing. That compares with a consensus estimate of Rs 808.3 crore, according to analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Avenue Supermarts Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rose 18% to Rs 11,865 crore compared with an estimate of Rs 11,923 crore.
Operating profit up 3% at Rs 1,035 versus the estimated Rs 1,172 crore.
Margin narrowed to 8.7% against 10% on higher expenses. Analysts had pegged the metric at 9.8%.
Total expenses rose 20% to Rs 11,007 crore.
The company added just three stores during the quarter under review, taking the total to 327 as on June 30.
Shares of Avenue Supermarts closed 0.61% higher on Friday as against benchmark Nifty 50's 0.78% gain. The results were declared on a market holiday.