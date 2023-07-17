DMart Q1 Result Review: Analysts Raise Target Price Despite Muted Growth

Analysts retained their long-term bullish calls on Avenue Supermarts Ltd. and raised the price targets even as the DMart chain operator's first-quarter earnings missed estimates.

Consolidated net profit of the billionaire Radhakishan Damani-led company increased 2% to Rs 658.8 crore year-on-year in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd. Q1 highlights (YoY)

Operating profit up 3% at Rs 1,035, against an estimated of Rs 1,172 crore.

Revenue rose 18% to Rs 11,865 crore, compared to an estimate of Rs 11,923 crore.

Margin narrowed to 8.7% against 10% on higher expenses. Analysts had pegged the metric at 9.8%.

The weakness in margin was driven by a lower gross margin of 14.6%. This was due to lower mix of general merchandise and apparel segments, which trended below the pre-Covid first-quarter average of 15.7%.

However, the management indicated that sales contribution from general merchandise has been recovering and is trending towards pre-pandemic levels. Analysts say that the recovery in discretionary could drive growth.

Impact from the company's strategy to open larger stores appears to be bottoming out, analysts said. Revenue per square foot and per store rose 4% and 5%, respectively, over the previous year. The same-store sales growth is expected to recover in fiscal 2024, driven by easing general inflation, along with raw material cost reduction, that may help in reviving discretionary demand, said analysts.

However, they pointed out that rising competitive intensity from specialist apparel retailers like Zudio and Max Fashion remains a big risk for DMart.

Shares of Avenue Supermarts were trading 1.35% lower compared to a flat Nifty at 10.02 a.m. on Monday.

Of the 25 analysts tracking the company, seven maintain a 'buy' rating, seven recommend a 'hold' and 11 suggest a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average of the 12-month price targets implies a potential upside of 1.7%.