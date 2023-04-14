DMart, JioMart, Zepto, Blinkit, Flipkart: Who's Offering Best Discounts?

The highest discount offered among e-grocery platforms is at DMart Ready at 16%, according to Jefferies.

As more and more tech-savvy Indians turn to digital ways to order atta, sugar and oil, Jefferies compared how various grocery delivery platforms fare in terms of discounts, offers and charges.

DMart is closely followed by JioMart and Flipkart at 15%. At 12%, BigBasket had the lowest discount among traditional e-grocers.

The brokerage ordered a sample basket of about 30 items from e-grocers such as DMart, JioMart, Zepto, Blinkit and Flipkart for the comparison.

According to a note dated April 13, the brokerage ordered products across staples, food, beauty and home care, "typically consumed by an urban upper-middle-class family" adding up to Rs 12,700.