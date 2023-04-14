DMart, JioMart, Zepto, Blinkit, Flipkart: Who's Offering Best Discounts?
Brokerage Jefferies ordered a sample basket of about 30 items to see how e-grocers stacked up in discounts.
The highest discount offered among e-grocery platforms is at DMart Ready at 16%, according to Jefferies.
As more and more tech-savvy Indians turn to digital ways to order atta, sugar and oil, Jefferies compared how various grocery delivery platforms fare in terms of discounts, offers and charges.
DMart is closely followed by JioMart and Flipkart at 15%. At 12%, BigBasket had the lowest discount among traditional e-grocers.
The brokerage ordered a sample basket of about 30 items from e-grocers such as DMart, JioMart, Zepto, Blinkit and Flipkart for the comparison.
According to a note dated April 13, the brokerage ordered products across staples, food, beauty and home care, "typically consumed by an urban upper-middle-class family" adding up to Rs 12,700.
Discounting across quick commerce players was "understandably lower" versus full-stack, due to convenience focus, Jefferies said. Among them, Blinkit had the highest discount at 11%; with 22% discount in home care, 15% in basic staples and 14% in personal care. Swiggy's Instamart is close at 10%, while Zepto and Dunzo had 7% discount for the sample basket.
Delivery is free for large orders across most traditional e-grocery platforms. "JioMart does not charge any fee, regardless of order size. If basket value is over Rs 600, Flipkart and BigBasket do not charge. Other players charge Rs 15-60 depending on the basket value. Quick commerce players levy additional charges, which are fixed (packaging/handling) and dynamic (demand surge charge, late night, and weather charges)," the brokerage said.
Platforms have also partnered with banks and payment wallets to offer instant discounts of up to 20%, while also offering membership programs for benefits like additional discounts, cashbacks, and free or priority delivery.
Most e-grocers have also started their own product lines under private labels, such as JioMart's Good Life and Enzo; DMart Ready's Premia, Amazon's Vedaka and BigBasket's BB Royal.
Lastly, based on the app traffic data from SensorTower, Jefferies said, monthly active users are the highest for JioMart, followed by Zepto and Blinkit.
"JioMart continues to see a steady rise in active user count, while the trend is flattish for BigBasket, Dunzo and DMart Ready. Monthly app downloads were the highest for JioMart and Blinkit at 15 lakh, while Zepto and Dunzo have seen a steady decline in downloads over the last six months."