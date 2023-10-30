DLF, TVS Motor, Marico Q2 Results Today – Earnings Estimates
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Monday.
DLF Ltd. will announce its results for the quarter ended September on Monday.
According to the average of analysts' estimates calculated by Bloomberg, DLF could report a net profit of Rs 563.2 crore and a revenue of Rs 1,586.3 crore in the quarter under review.
TVS Motor Company Ltd. will also report its second-quarter results on Monday. The company is expected to report a net profit of Rs 533.6 crore and a revenue of Rs 8,166.9 crore for the second quarter, according to Bloomberg estimates.
Marico Ltd. will announce its results on Monday and its net profit is expected to be Rs 357 crore, while the revenue could touch Rs 2,499.4 crore, according to consensus estimates.
In its Q2 update, Marico said that the domestic volumes grew in low single-digit percentage range over the previous year, dragged by a persisting weakness in rural demand.
Adani Green Energy Ltd., Tube Investments of India Ltd., Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Ltd., IDFC Ltd., Supreme Industries Ltd., APL Apollo Tubes Ltd., UPL Ltd., Petronet Lng Ltd., KPIT Technologies Ltd., Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd., Blue Star Ltd., Fine Organic Industries Ltd., Castrol India Ltd., Rainbow Children’s Medicare Ltd., Craftsman Automation Ltd., Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd., Transport Corporation of India Ltd., SIS Ltd., Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd., Gokaldas Exports Ltd., Strides Pharma Science Ltd., IFB Industries Ltd., L.B.Balakrishnan & Bros. Ltd., will report their earnings for the second quarter on Monday.
TVS Holdings Ltd., J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd., Jagran Prakashan Ltd., Sterling Tools Ltd., LT Foods Ltd., DCX Systems Ltd., Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd., Andhra Paper Ltd., Filatex India Ltd., The Anup Engineering Ltd., Bharat Bijlee Ltd., Kalyani Steels Ltd., Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd., Nelcast Ltd., Rane (Madras) Ltd., Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd., Premier Explosives Ltd., Vimta Labs Ltd., Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd., GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd., Niit Learning Systems Ltd., DCM Shriram Ltd., Vesuvius India Ltd., Vaibhav Global Ltd., will also be reporting their earnings on Monday.
