DLF, TVS Motor, Marico Q2 Results Today – Earnings Estimates

TVS Motor Company Ltd. will also report its second-quarter results on Monday. The company is expected to report a net profit of Rs 533.6 crore and a revenue of Rs 8,166.9 crore for the second quarter, according to Bloomberg estimates.

Marico Ltd. will announce its results on Monday and its net profit is expected to be Rs 357 crore, while the revenue could touch Rs 2,499.4 crore, according to consensus estimates.

In its Q2 update, Marico said that the domestic volumes grew in low single-digit percentage range over the previous year, dragged by a persisting weakness in rural demand.