DLF To Launch Rs 7,500 Crore Premium Housing Project In Gurugram

"Realty major DLF Ltd. plans to launch a luxury housing project in Gurugram next month with an estimated sales revenue of around Rs 7,500 crore as it seeks to tap strong demand for high-end apartments.

The company plans to develop around 1,100 apartments in this residential project, DLF Group Executive Director and Chief Business Officer Aakash Ohri told PTI.

"We are planning to launch, next month, a premium residential project in Sector 63 Gurugram. The estimated sales realisation of this project will be around Rs 7,500 crore," he said.

"Demand for real estate across various price points is very strong, especially for products offered by trusted developers," Ohri said.