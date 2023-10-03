DLF To Invest Rs 1,700 Crore For New Shopping Mall In Gurugram

In an investors' presentation for the first quarter of 2023-24 fiscal, DLF had said, "Significant increase in retail presence; Portfolio to grow to 2x in next 4-5 years." DCCDL's consolidated revenue during the April-June quarter stood at Rs 1,412 crore, reflecting an year-on-year (y-o-y) growth of 12%. The consolidated profit for the quarter stood at Rs 391 crore, a y-o-y increase of 21%.