DLF Q2 Results: Profit Rises 30%, Beats Estimates

DLF said it achieved net cash positive status during the quarter.

30 Oct 2023, 5:25 PM IST
(Source: Company website)

DLF Ltd.'s net profit rose to Rs 622 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, beating analysts' estimates.

The real estate major's consolidated net profit increased 30% to Rs 622 crore, as compared with Rs 477 crore in the same quarter last year, according to a regulatory filing on Monday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 563 crore.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,348 crore during the July-September quarter, as against Rs 1,302 crore a year ago. That compares with the Rs 1,586 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The Gurugram-based property developer's other income jumped to Rs 128 crore from Rs 58 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

DLF Q2 Results Key Highlights (YoY)

  • Net profit up 30% at Rs 622 crore vs Rs 477 crore.

  • Revenue rose 3.5% to Rs 1,348 crore vs Rs 1,302 crore.

  • Ebitda up 6% at Rs 462 crore vs Rs 437 crore.

  • Ebitda margin at 34% vs 33.5%.

Other Highlights

New sales bookings for the quarter stood at Rs 2,228 crore.

After dividend payout of Rs 990 crore, DLF in a statement said that it achieved a net cash position of Rs 142 crore at the end of the second quarter.

"We have delivered on our commitment to achieving a net debt zero position. We will continue to further strengthen our balance sheet through consistent cash generation," it said.

Shares of DLF advanced 3% to Rs 553 apiece ahead of the results announcement, as compared with a 0.5% rise in the benchmark Sensex. The stock has risen around 46% year-to-date.

