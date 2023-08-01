DLF Shares Fall After Promoters Sell Stake Worth Rs 1,086 Crore

Shares of DLF Ltd. fell after the promoter group of the company sold a 0.87% stake in the company via a large trade.

The promoters are seeking at least Rs 1,086 crore from the sale of their stake, according to the terms of the deal reviewed by BQ Prime. It will offer 2.16 crore shares at a price of Rs 503 per share, which is a 3% discount to Monday's close.

Axis Capital is the sole broker for the large deal.