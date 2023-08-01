DLF Shares Fall After Promoters Sell Stake Worth Rs 1,086 Crore
DLF promoter group is looking to sell 0.87% stake in the company via block deal.
Shares of DLF Ltd. fell after the promoter group of the company sold a 0.87% stake in the company via a large trade.
The promoters are seeking at least Rs 1,086 crore from the sale of their stake, according to the terms of the deal reviewed by BQ Prime. It will offer 2.16 crore shares at a price of Rs 503 per share, which is a 3% discount to Monday's close.
Axis Capital is the sole broker for the large deal.
Shares of the company fell 1.56% to Rs 510.65 apiece as of 9.27 a.m., compared to a 0.05% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock declined as much as 2.58%.
The stock has risen nearly 35.33% year-to-date.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 107 times its 30-day average.
Out of the 20 analysts tracking the company, 17 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold', and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 5.3%.