Dixon Technologies Shares Gain After Q2 Profit Jumps 47%, Beats Estimates
The company's revenue rose 27.83% to Rs 4,943.2 crore in Q2 FY24.
Shares of Dixon Technologies Ltd. gained on Friday after its second-quarter profit jumped, beating analysts' estimates.
The company's net profit rose 46.99% year-on-year to Rs 113.4 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 101.4 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Dixon Technologies Q2 FY24 Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 27.83% at Rs 4,943.2 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,437.6 crore).
Ebitda rose 37.01% at Rs 198.9 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 180.1 crore).
Ebitda margin at 4.02% vs 3.75% (Bloomberg estimate: 4.10%).
Net Profit up 46.99% at Rs 113.4 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 101.4 crore).
Shares of the company rose as much as 3.26%, the most since Sept. 27, before paring gains to trade 1.58% higher at 11:08 a.m. This compares to a 0.83% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has risen 39.69% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 60.81 as of 11:02 a.m.
Of the 27 analysts tracking the company, 15 maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold' and six suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 2.1%.