Dixon Technologies Q1 Net Profit Rises 48% To Rs 67.19 Crore

BQPrimeBusiness NewsDixon Technologies Q1 Net Profit Rises 48% To Rs 67.19 Crore
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. on Tuesday reported a 47.89% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 67.19 crore for the June quarter.

25 Jul 2023, 8:59 PM IST
(Source: pch.vector on Freepik)

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 45.43 crore for the April-June period a year ago, the electronic manufacturing services firm said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations increased 14.58% to Rs 3,271.50 crore as against Rs 2,855.07 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses of the company in the first quarter of the current fiscal were Rs 3,187.34 crore, up 14.1% compared to the same period a year ago.

Its total income in the June quarter was at Rs 3,274.35 crore, up 14.66% as against the year-ago period.

Shares of Dixon Technologies settled 2.64% higher at Rs 4,121 apiece on the BSE.

