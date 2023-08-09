Dixon Technologies Expects Laptop Import Curbs To Boost Revenue

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.'s annual turnover from its IT hardware segment, including laptops and personal computers, may rise to the range of Rs 3,000–4,000 crore over the next two years, its Chief Financial Officer Saurabh Gupta said.

The comments come after the Union government imposed import restrictions on laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, ultra-small-form factor computers and servers, with effect from Oct. 31. The restrictions are an attempt to boost manufacturing capabilities and activities in India, and cut imports from countries like China.

"It will go a long way in boosting the local production and eventually making India a global manufacturing hub in this particular category as well," Gupta told BQ Prime in an interview. "India is also a large market and a significant portion of it is getting serviced through imports. So, it is a big substitution play as well."