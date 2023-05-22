Divi's Labs Q4 Results Review: Jefferies Upgrades To 'Buy' Even As Others Cut Earnings Estimates
Analysts raise concerns over current valuation and slow margin recovery.
Analysts raised concerns over Divi's Laboratories Ltd.'s current valuation, slow margin recovery, and limited visibility on its glide path to margin recovery after its fourth-quarter profit declined, missing analysts' estimates.
However, some brokerages cut their earnings estimates and target price for the company, while others raised them.
"Even as margins are expected to recover hereon, brokerages build in a slower margin revival in estimates. Reduce earnings estimates," said Kotak Institutional Equities.
But Jefferies upgraded Divi's Lab to 'buy' from 'underperform', citing that fourth-quarter revenues and Ebitda were ahead of its estimates.
The company's net profit slumped 64% year-on-year to Rs 321 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 344 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Sequentially, profit rose 5%.
Divi's Laboratories Q4 Key Highlights (YoY)
Revenue fell 23% to Rs 1,951 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,848 crore).
Operating profit declined 56% to Rs 488 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 527 crore).
Operating margins at 25% versus 43.9%. (Bloomberg estimate: 28.5%).
The drugmaker saw custom synthesis, or compounds prepared on behalf of customers, contribute 41% of its revenue in the quarter that ended in March. The remaining 59% came from generic molecules.
Divi's shares were trading 0.88% higher on Monday at 9:25 a.m., compared with an almost unchanged benchmark Sensex.
Of the 25 analysts tracking the company, seven maintain a 'buy,' nine suggest a 'hold,' and nine recommend a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 5.5%.
Here’s what brokerages have to say about Divi’s Labs’ Q4 FY23 results:
Kotak Institutional Equities
Retains a 'sell' rating with a target price of Rs 2,450 per share, implying a downside of around 21%.
Divi’s Q4FY23 margins disappointed again.
This was despite a healthy sequential sales uptick in both key segments.
The company grappled with high inventory costs and elevated pricing pressure for generic APIs.
Kakinada Phase 1 by CY24-end would help free up capacity to accept more CSM projects at the existing facilities.
Divi’s remains positive about its growth prospects across generic API and CSM in FY2024–26, but the brokerage expects gradual traction.
On the profitability side as well, bake in a steady improvement and factor in 31–36% Ebitda margins over FY2024–26.
Even as margins are expected to recover hereon, the brokerage builds in a slower margin revival in their estimates.
Reduce earnings estimates.
At about 43 times FY2024 EPS, valuations remain expensive.
Motilal Oswal
Maintains a 'neutral' rating with a target price of Rs 2,900 apiece, implying a downside of 6%.
Better-than-expected performance in Q4FY23, driven by improved traction in the generic API segment.
The custom synthesis business also reported a slow uptick in sales.
Ebitda margin contracted sharply, largely due to lower gross margins of 57.6% and higher other expenses and employee costs.
The tax rate was 31.2% in Q4FY23 versus 16.8% in Q4FY22.
The company expects to achieve a gross margin of 66–67% by the end of FY24.
The commercialization of Kakinada is expected from CY24 onward.
Capacities to be built in the initial phase for nutraceuticals and advanced intermediates at Kakinada.
Out of the two CS projects, one (related to sartan) is already commercialised, while the other is already qualified and is in scale-up mode.
Divi's has capitalised Rs 480 crore. Capital work-in-progress was Rs 200 crore for the quarter.
Raised earnings estimates to factor in a scale-up in commercial contracts in the CS segment; a reduction in the availability of high-cost raw materials; and an improvement in operating leverage.
Outlook is improving across CS and generic APIs on the back of new launches and a sharp focus on cost minimization.
But the current valuation adequately factors in the earnings upside.
IIFL Securities
Maintains a 'reduce' rating with a target price of Rs 2,620 apiece, implying a downside of 15%.
Ebitda margin of 25% was underwhelming.
The company benefited from $35 million in Sacubitril shipments during the quarter.
This alone should have contributed around 500 to 700 basis points of quarter-on-quarter improvement in margins.
This thereby implies that base margins (ex-Sacubitril) collapsed to less than 20% in Q4.
Management expects a double-digit revenue growth trajectory.
Estimates already factor in around 16% CC revenue CAGR (ex-Molnupiravar) over FY23–25.
This would be driven by around 7% CAGR in base business and incremental additions from Sacubitril, CS, and CM projects.
Assume margins to improve from 25% currently to 31/33% in FY24/25.
This would be driven by moderating raw material prices and operating leverage from topline growth.
Margins are expected to normalise by the end of FY24, but there remains limited visibility on the glide path to margin normalisation.
Cut Ebitda margin estimates for FY24 and FY25 by 200 and 120 basis points to 31 and 33%, respectively, thereby leading to another round of 8–9% EPS downgrades for Divi’s.
Despite giving the benefit of the doubt on both topline growth and margins, Divi’s valuation at 37 times FY25 PE does not factor in the downside risks.
Jefferies
Upgrades to 'buy' from 'underperform' with a target price of Rs 3,610 per share imply an upside of around 17%.
Revenue and Ebitda were ahead of the brokerage's estimates.
Key business recovered quarter-on-quarter with new launches in generic APIs and order wins in custom synthesis.
Believes Divis should be back to achieving mid- to high-teens revenue growth from Q2FY24.
Ebitda growth should be faster due to operating leverage benefits and softening input costs.
Key growth levers:
-Two custom synthesis projects and revenue contributions should start in Q1FY24.
-Commercialisation of contrast media
-No M&A plans, but use the current Rs 400 crore cash to invest in new technologies and new chemistry.
-Expects new launches on the generic side (sartans portfolio) to contribute from FY25.
-API sales from Kakinada for the non-regulated market will start in the near term, while regulated market supplies will be a few years later.