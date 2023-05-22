Divi's Labs Q4 Results Review: Jefferies Upgrades To 'Buy' Even As Others Cut Earnings Estimates

Analysts raised concerns over Divi's Laboratories Ltd.'s current valuation, slow margin recovery, and limited visibility on its glide path to margin recovery after its fourth-quarter profit declined, missing analysts' estimates.

However, some brokerages cut their earnings estimates and target price for the company, while others raised them.

"Even as margins are expected to recover hereon, brokerages build in a slower margin revival in estimates. Reduce earnings estimates," said Kotak Institutional Equities.

But Jefferies upgraded Divi's Lab to 'buy' from 'underperform', citing that fourth-quarter revenues and Ebitda were ahead of its estimates.

The company's net profit slumped 64% year-on-year to Rs 321 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 344 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Sequentially, profit rose 5%.

Divi's Laboratories Q4 Key Highlights (YoY)

Revenue fell 23% to Rs 1,951 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,848 crore).

Operating profit declined 56% to Rs 488 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 527 crore).

Operating margins at 25% versus 43.9%. (Bloomberg estimate: 28.5%).

The drugmaker saw custom synthesis, or compounds prepared on behalf of customers, contribute 41% of its revenue in the quarter that ended in March. The remaining 59% came from generic molecules.

Divi's shares were trading 0.88% higher on Monday at 9:25 a.m., compared with an almost unchanged benchmark Sensex.

Of the 25 analysts tracking the company, seven maintain a 'buy,' nine suggest a 'hold,' and nine recommend a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 5.5%.