Divi's Labs, Laurus Labs, Gland Pharma See Weak U.S. Exports In April

Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Laurus Labs Ltd. and Gland Pharma Ltd. reported low U.S. exports figures during April, according to data obtained by IIFL Securities Ltd.

There was muted growth month-on-month in export shipment trends for most companies, said Rahul Jeewani, pharma analyst at IIFL Securities. "As highlighted last time, March, every year, usually benefits from seasonally higher shipments, given that it is the fiscal-year ending."