Divi's Laboratories Q1 Results: Profit Fell By Half Missing Estimates
The company's first-quarter profit declined 49% YoY to Rs 356 crore, missing Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 407 crore.
Divi's Laboratories Ltd.'s first-quarter profit fell by half, missing estimates.
The company's profit declined 49% year-on-year to Rs 356 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Monday. That compares with the Rs 407 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Sequentially, profit rose 11%.
Divi's Laboratories Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue fell 21% to Rs 1,778 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,995 crore).
Operating profit declined 41% to Rs 504 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 561 crore).
Operating margin was at 28.3% versus 37.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 28.1%).
Shares of Divi's Laboratories were trading 0.94% higher at Rs 3,710.85 apiece on the BSE after the results were announced, compared to a 0.24% fall in the benchmark Sensex at 1:06 p.m.
