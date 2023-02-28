Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO: All You Need To Know

The company makes transfer case systems, torque coupler and dual-clutch transmission solutions for leading automakers in India.

It also manufactures torque transfer systems including both four-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive, synchronizer systems for manual transmissions and DCT, and can also develop transmission systems for electric vehicles.

It counts Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., and global supplier such as BorgWarner among its clients.

The company plans to increase market share in both the Indian and overseas markets by offering comprehensive transmission solutions and components to electric vehicle manufacturers.

It has already been awarded a contract for the supply of EV transmission systems for a leading EV maker in India. However, the supply hasn't started yet.

It is also eyeing the increasing demand for automatics in the utility vehicle segment.

The company's sales in the fiscal year 2021-22 were comprised of 74% from the domestic market, 11.7% from Russia and 8.6% from China.

In terms of customers, 95% of the sales came from top five clients, with 56% of the sales coming from a single customer in the year ending March.