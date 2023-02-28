Divgi TorqTransfer Raises Rs 185 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

Auto component maker Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Ltd. allotted 31.43 lakh shares to 12 anchor investors on Tuesday, a day before launching its maiden share sale.

The company allotted the shares at Rs 590 apiece—the higher end of the initial public offering's price band—to raise Rs 185.45 crore from the anchor portion.

The anchor portion saw participation from ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Quant Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Mutual Fund and Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd., Matthews Asia Funds, Aurigin Master Fund Ltd. and Bengal Finance and Investment Pvt. also participated in the anchor round.

Through eight schemes, the five mutual funds received 24.41 lakh shares under the anchor portion. This aggregated to Rs 144 crore or 77.65% of the anchor investor portion.