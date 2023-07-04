Diversify From Developed Markets For Stability, Says HSBC AM's Xavier Baraton

At present, most markets globally stand relatively stronger in comparison to the low expectations people had due to recession fears at the advent of this year, according to Xavier Baraton of HSBC Asset Management.

"Clearly, recession is yet to materialise and hence, markets look healthy," Baraton, global chief investing officer at HSBC Asset Management Pvt., told BQ Prime.

However, the "optics is potentially misleading" because about two thirds of the rise in U.S. markets can be attributed to stocks from the Artificial Intelligence pocket, he said. This trend is "disconnected from the fundamentals of the market", Baraton said.

Parallelly, the services sector has borne the brunt of inflation, and as a consequence of that the Federal Reserve may declare another rate hike in July, he said.