Disruptions Unlock Opportunities For The Auto Industry, Says Sona Comstar's Sunjay Kapur

Disruptions are reshaping the automotive ecosystem and opening up new avenues of opportunities for the auto component industry, according to Sunjay Kapur, chairman at Sona Comstar Ltd.

The transition from traditional internal combustion engines to electric vehicles, along with the integration of alternative fuels, is paving the way for solutions that simultaneously act as disruptors and opportunities within the industry, Kapur, who is also the president at the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

The industry experienced a significant increase in revenue, reaching $56.5 billion in FY22 and climbing to $67 billion in FY23, with exports accounting for 30% of the total revenue, Kapur said.

"This means, despite decline in global car sales, India is growing under the auto original equipment manufacturer segment," he said.