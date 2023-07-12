Disney Weighs Options For Struggling India TV Business

The US entertainment giant is mulling a sale of its stakes in its TV network Disney Star after the Indian unit last year lost its streaming right to the Indian Premier League (IPL) to Viacom18 Media Pvt., a joint venture between Paramount Global and Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter, who are not authorized the speak publicly as the discussions are private. Disney will likely retain control over their content business in the country, the people said.