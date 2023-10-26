Disney’s India Sale Will Follow Murdoch’s Logic

Like in the mature US market, cable will eventually succumb to cord-cutting in India, too. But traditional TV still has a huge following among the nation’s 1.4 billion people. The real problem lies elsewhere. A media titan with a weakening grasp on cricket — and not much of a chance to make Bollywood work in its favor — doesn’t have a third magic bullet in India. Before buying 21st Century Fox, Disney had acquired a local studio to produce Hindi-language movies. That dream soured in about four years. By contrast, the Star Studios setup it got later from Murdoch is successful, but there may not be any point in holding on to it if Indian creators don’t allow it to profit off their intellectual property. The World Cup cricket rights will expire in 2027.